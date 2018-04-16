New York chooses Cabot for PFOA removal

New York state’s environmental conservation agency has selected a specialty activated carbon made by Cabot to remove perfluorooctanoic acid from drinking water in the town of Hoosick. In 2016, Hoosick residents sued Honeywell and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics for the contamination. A year ago, Newburgh, N.Y., installed an activated-carbon system from Calgon Carbon to remove perfluorooctane sulfonate from that city’s drinking water. Both PFOA and PFOS, used to make nonstick materials like Teflon, are persistent in the environment and linked to human illnesses.
