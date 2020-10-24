Nippon Shokubai and Sanyo call off merger

The Japanese chemical makers Nippon Shokubai and Sanyo Chemical have abandoned plans to merge into a new company called Synfomix. First announced in May 2019, the combination would have created a firm with annual sales of roughly $4.7 billion. In an announcement, the firms attribute the cancellation to uncertainty created by the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent decline in chemical demand and prices. Another large Japanese deal, Showa Denko’s $8.9 billion purchase of Hitachi Chemical, was completed in April.
