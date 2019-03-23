Nonprofits invest in tackling drug-resistant bacteria

Nonprofits are expanding their efforts to tackle the most pernicious superbugs. Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research had committed €39 million ($45 million) over four years to Carb-X, a partnership that is developing antibiotics, vaccines, and diagnostics for drug-resistant bacteria. With the investment, Carb-X says its funding now totals up to $550 million. Separately, the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) has teamed with Evotec to speed development of novel antibiotics for resistant infections. The partners will leverage Evotec’s drug-discovery experience and GARDP’s clinical expertise.
