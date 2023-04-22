Nova, Standard Industries get new leadership

Two large chemical makers are in for big leadership changes. The Canadian petrochemical maker Nova Chemicals has appointed Roger Kearns as CEO. He was previously chief operating officer of the larger Houston-based petrochemical firm Westlake. He succeeds interim CEO Danny Dweik, who will continue to serve on Nova’s board. Nova’s previous CEO, Luis Sierra, stepped down last October. W. R. Grace CEO Bob Patel is being promoted to president of the privately held conglomerate Standard Industries, which purchased Grace in 2021. Patel joined Grace in 2022 after running LyondellBasell Industries for 7 years. To oversee Grace, Standard has tapped Ed Sparks, who previously headed Chemours’s titanium technologies and chemical solutions unit.
