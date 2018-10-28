Novartis to acquire Endocyte for $2.1 billion

Aiming to advance its radioligand cancer therapy program, Novartis will acquire Endocyte, an Indiana-based firm that conjugates cancer-targeting small molecules to cell-killing radioisotopes. The acquisition, valued at $2.1 billion, will net Novartis a potential first-in-class radioligand therapy for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in Phase III development. Lu-PSMA-617 targets the prostate-specific membrane antigen present in most mCRPC patients. Novartis will also pick up radioligand programs in early-stage development.
