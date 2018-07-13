Novartis to end anti-infectives R&D

Novartis has decided to exit antibacterial and antiviral research. About 140 related jobs are being eliminated in Emeryville, Calif.; about 150 jobs will remain in the San Francisco Bay Area at the Novartis Institute for Tropical Diseases and at departments that support efforts focused on difficult targets. The firm says it is talking to other companies about out-licensing its antibiotic programs. They include LYS228, a compound that is being tested in clinical trials for its ability to kill Gram-negative bacteria.
