Novartis strikes AAV capsid deal with Voyager

Novartis will pay Voyager Therapeutics $54 million, plus potential future payments, for an option to license adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, or shells, for delivering gene therapies. Novartis markets Zolgensma, a gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy that is delivered with AAVs. But Voyager says conventional AAVs require high doses that can be toxic. The firm says AAV capsids discovered with its Tracer platform can better target desired tissue and cell types.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter