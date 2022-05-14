OMV bids on DSM’s polymer business

The Austrian refiner OMV says it has placed a bid to purchase DSM’s engineering polymers business. The DSM unit, which makes specialty nylons, has been for sale since September, along with DSM’s Dyneema ultrahigh-molecular-weight polyethylene fiber business. They had combined sales of $2.1 billion last year. DSM agreed to sell Dyneema to the plastic compounder Avient in April. OMV owns 75% of the polyolefin maker Borealis. Koch Industries, Lanxess, Advent International, and SK Capital are also said to be interested in the DSM business.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter