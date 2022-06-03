Oman explores green hydrogen

Oman aims to bolster its presence in low-carbon hydrogen production. Air Products, the Saudi infrastructure firm ACWA Power, and the Oman state energy firm OQ have signed an agreement to construct a green ammonia facility in the country. Air Products says the project will be similar to one that it and ACWA are building in Saudi Arabia. Separately, Shell and Petroleum Development Oman will study carbon capture, use, and storage in Oman to enable low-carbon hydrogen production.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter