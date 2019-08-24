Oncorus raises $79.5 million for oncolytic virotherapy for cancer

Oncorus, a start-up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that is developing oncolytic virus therapies, has raised $79.5 million in series B financing. The firm’s lead drug candidate is an engineered herpes simplex virus that will be injected directly into tumors with the goal of killing them. The virus is also programmed to produce five proteins—including IL-12 and checkpoint inhibitors of CTLA-4 and PD-1—intended to activate the immune system to kill tumors throughout the body. Oncorus will use the money to begin clinical trials in early 2020.
