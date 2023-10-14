Osmoses raises $11 million for gas separation membranes

Osmoses has raised $11 million in seed funding to develop membranes that separate industrial gases such as hydrogen, oxygen, and biomethane. Many industrial gases are purified using energy-intensive techniques like distillation. Osmoses says that separating gases with its polymeric membranes would use far less energy and that they recover higher amounts of gas than existing membranes. The company secured a $1.2 million grant from the US Department of Energy in August.
