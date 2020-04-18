Printing ink manufacturers in Europe are facing short supplies of ethanol and isopropyl alcohol because the chemicals are being diverted to make disinfectants. Specialty chemical maker Oxea has tripled its delivery of n-propyl alcohol in response. The firm says the isomer is better than isopropyl alcohol both as a disinfectant and ink solvent because it evaporates more slowly. In the US, Oxea is restricting new sales of n-propyl alcohol to ensure that it can meet existing commitments.
