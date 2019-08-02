Partners seek new instruments for biomanufacturing

Several biotech firms and universities have received a $6.5 million grant to develop an at-line bioreactor process analyzer that incorporates 908 Devices’ handheld mass spectrometer. Funding comes from the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals, a public-private partnership. In addition to 908 Devices, participants include Celgene, MilliporeSigma, North Carolina State University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter