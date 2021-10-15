Paul Stoffels, Johnson & Johnson’s CSO, to retire

Paul Stoffels, Johnson & Johnson’s chief scientific officer, will retire at the end of the year. Stoffels is credited with leading the development of J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine, as well as vaccines and treatments for HIV, Ebola, and tuberculosis. He also spearheaded Johnson & Johnson Innovation, a program to identify and incubate promising technologies and treatments. J&J has not announced Stoffels’s successor.
