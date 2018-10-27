Pfizer and Janssen form molecule-sharing pact﻿

The drug giants Pfizer and Janssen have formed a partnership in which they will share some of their unique molecules with each other for drug design. The collaboration is part of the Building Block Exchange (BBXC), which the duo has launched to facilitate one-for-one compound swaps. They hope more companies will join BBXC. Similarly, last year, Boehringer Ingelheim announced it would share molecules through its opnMe.com platform. In 2015, AstraZeneca and Sanofi agreed to exchange 210,000 compounds from their libraries.
