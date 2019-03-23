Pfizer takes stake in gene-therapy specialist Vivet Therapeutics

Adding to the flurry of gene-therapy deals, Pfizer has paid roughly $51 million for a 15% stake in Vivet Therapeutics, which is developing liver-directed gene therapies. Pfizer has an option to acquire the rest of Vivet after it unveils certain data on VTX-801, Vivet’s gene therapy for Wilson’s disease, which is caused by mutations in the gene encoding the ATP7B protein. So far in gene therapy this year, Biogen bought Nightstar Therapeutics, Roche acquired Spark Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics purchased Myonexus Therapeutics.
