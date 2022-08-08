Pisgah expands capabilities in a $55 million investment

Pisgah Labs, a contract manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, will add sterile injectables and liquid-filling capabilities to its facility in Pisgah Forest, North Carolina. The $55 million investment includes the addition of a new pilot manufacturing unit and microbiology laboratories. The company expects to add 57 jobs and has committed to a life sciences training collaborative with local colleges and manufacturers, according to a statement from state governor Roy Cooper.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter