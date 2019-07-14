Polystyrene depolymerization plant planned for Europe

The styrenic plastics makers Ineos Styrolution and Trinseo will work with Agilyx to establish what they say will be Europe’s first facility for the chemical recycling of polystyrene. Set for a yet-to-be-disclosed site, the plant will be able to depolymerize up to 50 metric tons per day of postconsumer polystyrene using Agilyx technology. Agilyx’s facility in Tigard, Oregon, can depolymerize 10 metric tons of polystyrene a day.
