Port of Amsterdam studies ‘green’ hydrogen

Nouryon, formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals, is working with Tata Steel and the Port of Amsterdam to study “green” hydrogen in the region. They are considering a 100-MW water electrolysis facility, powered by wind energy, that would produce up to 15,000 metric tons of hydrogen per year, plus oxygen. Nouryon would operate the plant and Tata would use the oxygen to make steel. Hydrogen could be reacted with CO2 from steel plants to produce chemicals. The partners expect an investment decision by 2021.
