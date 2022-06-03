ProFound launches to tap trove of human proteins

Flagship Pioneering, which conceives of and launches biotech companies, has formed ProFound Therapeutics with an initial backing of $75 million.ProFound says it will identify new protein-based drug targets among tens of thousands of previously unlogged proteins that its technology has uncovered. The Human Genome Project had an overly constrained definition of a protein, according to ProFound. By expanding what it looked for, the company says, it has identified many more proteins that could be therapeutic targets.
