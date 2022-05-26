Provivi works with Lanxess to scale up production of insect pheromone

The crop protection company Provivi is boosting production of an insect pheromone that controls the European grapevine moth. The sex pheromone confuses male moths and makes it difficult for them to mate. To meet high demand after French regulators approved the product last year, Provivi worked with Lanxess to scale up production in Germany via a metathesis route. The firm has since signed a contract with Lanxess for another production campaign.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter