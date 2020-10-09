Advertisement

Business

R&D leaders at Merck and Sanofi move on

by Megha Satyanarayana
October 9, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 39
A photo of Roger Perlmutter.
Credit: Merck & Co.
Roger Perlmutter

After 7 years leading Merck Research Laboratories, Roger Perlmutter will retire at the end of 2020. Under his leadership, Merck has achieved some 100 regulatory approvals for treatments, including medicines for cancer and diabetes. Perlmutter will be succeeded by Dean Li, currently head of discovery sciences and translational medicine. And after 8 years at Sanofi, Chief Scientific Officer Gary Nabel is leaving. His replacement is Frank Nestle, who was named head of Sanofi’s immunology and inflammation programs this summer.

A photo of Gary Nabel.
Credit: Sanofi
Gary Nabel
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

