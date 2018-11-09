Regenxbio gets $40 million for licensing AAV9 to Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics, a developer of gene therapies for lysosomal storage diseases, is paying Regenxbio at least $40 million for access to its adeno-associated virus 9 (AAV9) technology, used to deliver gene therapies into cells. Regenxbio could earn up to $140 million more. Abeona will use the technology in experimental therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome and Batten disease. Another user of Regenxbio’s AAV9 is Novartis, which expects the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to approve its spinal muscular atrophy therapy packaged in AAV9 next year.
