Regulations shut down mercury-based alcoholate plant

The chemical firm Vynova is closing a plant in Lülsdorf, Germany, that uses mercury to produce sodium and potassium alcoholates and replacing it with a new facility that won’t use mercury. An international convention regulating mercury use would require the existing plant to close by the end of 2027. Alcoholates are primarily used as catalysts in biodiesel production. The facility, which Vynova acquired from Evonik Industries earlier this year, is expected to require an investment of tens of millions of dollars.
