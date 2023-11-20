Quote of the Week

November 20, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 38
As companies scramble to increase recycling capacity, they are navigating a tricky path through shifting battery chemistries and a raft of new regulations
Language barriers hold researchers back yet are rarely considered during conversations about diversity within science
How one scientist uncovered identity theft, fictitious authors, and plagiarism at a nanoscience publication
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains what’s going on in our guts before, during, and after a hearty meal
Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility says the proposed policy lacks clear procedures for handling scientific integrity concerns and preventing research suppression
Improved version of amphotericin B is now in clinical trial, but debate continues about its mechanism of action