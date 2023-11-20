Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

November 20, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 38

As companies scramble to increase recycling capacity, they are navigating a tricky path through shifting battery chemistries and a raft of new regulations

Volume 101 | Issue 38
Quote of the Week

“It’s utter scientific fraud in every way imaginable.”

Robert Carlyle Pullar, professor, Ca’ Foscari University of Venice

Recycling

Lithium-ion battery recycling goes large

What to do when language impedes science

Language barriers hold researchers back yet are rarely considered during conversations about diversity within science

Exposing a most unscrupulous journal

How one scientist uncovered identity theft, fictitious authors, and plagiarism at a nanoscience publication

  • Food Science

    Periodic Graphics: Hunger, digestion, and feeling full

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains what’s going on in our guts before, during, and after a hearty meal

  • Career Tips

    Feedforward, not feedback

  • Research Integrity

    NIH scientific integrity plan is fundamentally flawed, says public employee group

    Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility says the proposed policy lacks clear procedures for handling scientific integrity concerns and preventing research suppression

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Antifungal analog offers reduced toxicity

Improved version of amphotericin B is now in clinical trial, but debate continues about its mechanism of action

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

Soccer goalies’ senses and balancing your beverages

 

