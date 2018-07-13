Regulus cuts jobs after oligonucleotide safety setback

Regulus Therapeutics, a biotech firm developing oligonucleotide drugs that target microRNAs, will cut 60% of its workforce, or about 35 jobs. The decision follows the observation of acute mouse toxicity in a Phase I study of RGLS4326, a treatment for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The firm also halted recruitment for a study of a microRNA drug it is developing with Sanofi.
