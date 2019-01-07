Relay raises $400 million to wrangle protein motion

Relay Therapeutics, which aims to take down difficult cancer drug targets by combining computational methods with emerging lab tools, has raised a whopping $400 million in its third formal financing round. The privately held company says it is the biggest series C in biotech industry history. Relay plans to use the money to build its computational tools, expand its workforce from 70 people to 100, and put compounds in the clinic.
