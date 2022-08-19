Resilience and Mayo team up on rare disease

The pharmaceutical manufacturing and services firm National Resilience and the Mayo Clinic have announced a partnership to develop biologic therapies for rare diseases. Resilience will collaborate with Mayo’s Center for Regenerative Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota, where the partners plan to build process and analytical development laboratories for cell therapies and other modalities with the aim of advancing therapeutic candidates to early-stage clinical trials. Resilience and Mayo hope to attract biotechnology firms interested in collaborations and the sponsorship of clinical trials.
