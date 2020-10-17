Roche invests in Dyno’s viral vectors

Roche is licensing technology from the start-up Dyno Therapeutics for making the adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors needed to deliver gene therapies to cells. Under the deal, Dyno will get an undisclosed up-front payment and up to $1.8 billion in milestones. In exchange, Dyno will use its CapsidMap technology to design AAV capsids for gene therapies from Roche and Roche’s Spark Therapeutics subsidiary. Target applications are diseases of the central nervous system and liver-directed therapies.
