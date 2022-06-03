Roche licenses Repare small molecule camonsertib

Roche has agreed to license Repare Therapeutics’ camonsertib (also known as RP-3500) for $125 million and up to $1.2 billion in milestone payments. The small molecule is being developed to treat solid tumors on its own as well as in combination with other agents. Repare says camonsertib is the product of its CRISPR-based screening platform for identifying synthetic lethal gene pairs. The company launched in 2017 and went public in 2020.
