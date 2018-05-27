SCI chooses Minor and Swier for medals

The Society of Chemical Industry, America Group, will award the Perkin Medal to Barbara H. Minor, and the Gordon E. Moore Medal to Steven Swier on Sept. 25 in Philadelphia. Minor, a corporate fellow at Chemours, will receive her award for work on low-global-warming refrigerants. Swier, a research scientist at Dow Chemical, will be recognized for innovations in silicone copolymers and LED encapsulation.
