SK, Solid Power plan solid-state batteries

The battery makers SK Innovation and Solid Power are partnering to improve the energy density and commercial production of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. Solid Power will license its technology to SK, which hopes to produce solid-state batteries on machinery designed to make lithium-ion batteries. SK is also acquiring a $30 million stake in Solid Power, which is in the process of going public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company.
