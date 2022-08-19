Sabic looking at Texas project

Petrochemical giant Sabic is contemplating major expansions in Texas. According to an application for property tax breaks to the Port Arthur Independent School District, the expansions would be located within the fence line of Motiva’s Port Arthur refinery. Saudi Aramco controls both Motiva and Sabic. The Sabic projects at the site would include a new polypropylene plant and a high-density polyethylene plant, each with 400,000 metric tons of annual capacity. Sabic will also build a specialty polyolefin plant based on SK Geo Centric’s Nexlene technology. In the application, Sabic cautions that the expansion plans are still at the “evaluation stage.” Motiva has been considering a new ethylene cracker and aromatics complex since 2018.
