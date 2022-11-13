Sandoz boosts antibiotic expansion in Austria

Sandoz says it will invest $50 million to expand production capacity for finished-dosage penicillin at its plant in Kundl, Austria. The company, a leading supplier of generic and biosimilar medicines, last year announced a $100 million investment in the site to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in oral amoxicillin. The investments are part of Sandoz’s $250 million expansion in antibiotics manufacturing at its European sites, including a $50 million project unveiled in 2021 to bolster sterile API production in Palafolls, Spain.
