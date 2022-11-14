Quote of the Week

November 14, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 40
Cover image:The International Space Station.
Credit: NASA
“The chemical industry is kind of the mother of industries.”
The chemical industry tries to lead on sustainability with new guidelines on accounting for emissions across the supply chain
This atmospheric chemist used her interest in art to create a career in science communication
Industry sees a shortage of qualified people as a hurdle they must overcome
Meanwhile, Pfizer and GSK position their vaccine candidates for approval
Non-Hispanic Black Americans living in the most segregated neighborhoods are exposed to particulate pollution that contains a higher percentage of toxic and carcinogenic metals
Researchers find physiological role for liquid-liquid phase separation