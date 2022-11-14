Advertisement

10040-cover-iss.jpg
10040-cover-iss.jpg
November 14, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 40

Cover image:The International Space Station.

Credit: NASA

Volume 100 | Issue 40
Quote of the Week

“The chemical industry is kind of the mother of industries.”

Pascal Chalvon Demersay, chief sustainability and government affairs officer, Solvay

Drug Development

Pharma goes to space

A quest for data on products’ carbon footprint begins

The chemical industry tries to lead on sustainability with new guidelines on accounting for emissions across the supply chain

Career Ladder: Chelsea Thompson

This atmospheric chemist used her interest in art to create a career in science communication

  • Biobased Chemicals

    The bioeconomy is hiring

    Industry sees a shortage of qualified people as a hurdle they must overcome

  • Business

    RSV antibody from Sanofi and AstraZeneca approved in Europe

    Meanwhile, Pfizer and GSK position their vaccine candidates for approval

  • Pollution

    Racial segregation linked with more toxic air pollution

    Non-Hispanic Black Americans living in the most segregated neighborhoods are exposed to particulate pollution that contains a higher percentage of toxic and carcinogenic metals

Science Concentrates

image name
Biochemistry

Protein droplets help cells respond to osmotic stress

Researchers find physiological role for liquid-liquid phase separation

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

C&EN’s 2022 holiday gift guide

 

