Sarepta buys into Lysogene gene therapy

In another deal to bolster its gene-therapy pipeline, Sarepta Therapeutics will pay Lysogene $26 million for access to LYS-SAF302, a gene therapy for a rare and fatal lysosomal storage disorder called MPS IIIA. The deal gives Sarepta full rights to the therapy in the U.S. and in markets outside Europe. It will also take on global manufacturing of the treatment. Sarepta created a gene-therapy unit earlier this year and has since assembled a portfolio of potential treatments through licensing deals and acquisitions.
