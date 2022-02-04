Sarepta to use GenEdit’s polymer nanoparticles to deliver gene editors

Gene-editing pioneer Sarepta Therapeutics will use GenEdit’s polymer nanoparticle delivery system to develop gene-editing therapies for neuromuscular diseases. GenEdit raised $26 million in series A funding in September to advance its system as an alternative to lipid nanoparticles and viral vectors for delivering RNA and DNA. Sarepta’s three approved products, all treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, are delivered with viral vectors. GenEdit could get up to $57 million in near-term payments.
