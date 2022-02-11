Seqirus opens lab in Massachusetts for sa-mRNA research

Seqirus, part of the flu vaccine firm CSL, has opened a facility in Waltham, Massachusetts, focused on self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA), which Seqirus calls the next generation of mRNA technology. mRNA vaccines give instructions to cells to make a protein, stimulating an immune response. sa-mRNA also instructs the body to replicate the mRNA, amplifying the amount of protein made. Seqirus says the result could be vaccines for the flu and other diseases that are effective at smaller doses and have fewer side effects.
