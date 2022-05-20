Sonata launches to engineer cells’ microenvironments

Flagship Pioneering has launched Sonata Therapeutics, which aims to treat disease by engineering the microenvironment of cells. The company will use small-molecule and genetic approaches along with analytical techniques and machine learning to develop treatments based on cellular microenvironments. Its first targets are cancer, fibrosis, and autoimmune disorders. Sonata is the latest of many companies launched by Flagship, a biotech venture capital firm.
