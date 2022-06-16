SpectronRX plans actinium-225 in Indiana

SpectronRX, a service company specializing in radiopharmaceuticals, is building an actinium-225 facility for clinical- and commercial-scale oncology therapies on a 4 hectare site in Bunker Hill, Indiana. The announcement comes amid growing interest in developing radioconjugates, drugs that deliver radiation to patients internally by attaching radionuclides to molecules that selectively target cancer sites. SpectronRX plans to install multiple particle accelerators to produce Ac-225 in a project set for completion in 2024.
