June 20, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 22

Scientists hope new tools will help them kill weeds that have evolved to tolerate existing chemicals

Volume 100 | Issue 22
Quote of the Week

“Researchers at any career stage must constantly strive for improved safety practices and culture.”

Francesca Lorandi, researcher, University of Padova

Pesticides

Following several fallow decades, herbicide companies are searching for new modes of action

Scientists hope new tools will help them kill weeds that have evolved to tolerate existing chemicals

Searching for better biomarkers for metabolic syndrome

The most commonly used clinical tests don’t accurately predict risk of diabetes and heart disease in Black, Hispanic, and Native American people

Chemists rethink work travel

Has the pandemic changed what people are willing to leave home for?

Science Concentrates

Energy

A practical membrane separates gasoline from crude oil

Stable, nanoporous membrane could be made on large scale using established techniques

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

NEWSCRIPTS

Dolphins love coral; male mice hate bananas

 

Job listings

