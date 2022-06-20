Quote of the Week

June 20, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 22
Scientists hope new tools will help them kill weeds that have evolved to tolerate existing chemicals
The most commonly used clinical tests don’t accurately predict risk of diabetes and heart disease in Black, Hispanic, and Native American people
Researchers should feel empowered to improve safety culture before accidents happen
For PFOA and PFOS, limit is less than a part per trillion
The new device combines hydrogels and photonic crystals to power a rainbow transformation
Degron is the latest to attract funding for new method of degrading proteins
Stable, nanoporous membrane could be made on large scale using established techniques