Spero wins government funding for antibiotic﻿

Spero Therapeutics will receive up to $54 million from U.S. government agencies to develop its carbapenem-class antibiotic SPR994. The Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority is providing $15.7 million now, and up to $28.5 million over the next five years, to help fund clinical trials of the antibiotic. The remainder of the funds will come from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. SPR994 is an oral formulation of Meiji Seika Pharma’s tebipenem, which has long been approved in Japan.
