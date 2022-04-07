Sterling Pharma and Seqens boost pharma service R&D

Sterling Pharma Solutions plans to invest $1.3 million to expand R&D at a drug services site in Deeside, Wales, dedicated to bioconjugation and antibody-drug conjugates. The project will increase laboratory space by about 50% and create room for further expansion. Meanwhile, Seqens plans a “multi-million-dollar” R&D investment at its drug services facility in Devens, Massachusetts. Seqens was acquired by SK Capital Partners last year.
