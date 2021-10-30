Synalloy acquires DanChem for $33 million

Synalloy, which produces piping, tubing, and specialty chemicals, has acquired the specialty chemical maker DanChem for $33 million. Synalloy says it hopes the purchase will speed up product development and help snag customers in industries including agriculture, additives, coatings, adhesives, and sealants. DanChem also offers attractive infrastructure at its 22-hectare Danville, Virginia, campus, including a large fleet of horizontal reactors and access to rail lines.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter