Teewinot launches commercial cannabinol production

The cannabinoid developer Teewinot Life Sciences says it has begun producing cannabinol (CBN), a cannabinoid found in cannabis in trace quantities. Florida-based Teewinot says it’s the first company to produce cannabinol with chemical synthesis at commercial scale. “CBN has several known health benefits and is a key ingredient in a growing range of consumer products,” CEO Mike Luther says in a statement.
