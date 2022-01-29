TenSixteen Bio launches with $40 million to treat age-related disease

TenSixteen Bio has launched with $40 million from Foresite Capital and GV (formerly Google Ventures) to treat age-related diseases. When cells divide as people age, a process called clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) can cause mutations that influence disease, the firm says. TenSixteen was founded by CEO Mark Chao to prevent disease by targeting CHIP biology. Chao earlier cofounded Forty Seven, which Gilead Sciences acquired in 2020 for $4.9 billion.
