Terremoto launches with $75 million for covalent molecules

Terremoto Biosciences has launched with $75 million in series A financing to discover small-molecule drugs using its lysine-targeted covalency technology. Terremoto says most drugs that bind to targets with covalent bonds attach to cysteine, which is uncommon in proteins. The South San Francisco–based firm says it has made breakthroughs in chemistry and biology allowing it to develop drugs that covalently bind to lysine, which is present in nearly every protein of interest.
