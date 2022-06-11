Transition Bio closes funding to find biomolecular condensates

Transition Bio, which focuses on finding and drugging biomolecular condensates—membraneless compartments in cells that concentrate key molecules—has completed a $50 million round of series A funding. Transition Bio will use the money to accelerate its search for these targets using a platform based on microfluidics and artificial intelligence. The firm launched with seed funding in 2020.
