Trinseo to miss earnings; Wacker sees record sales

In an earnings preview, Trinseo announced that its full-year 2021 earnings will likely fall short of projections. The polymer company says it didn’t anticipate escalating natural gas prices in Europe, which impacted its pretax results by $30 million. It also took a $20 million loss from a raw material outage at its styrene plant in the Netherlands. Germany’s Wacker Chemie, meanwhile, expects to post sales of $7.0 billion for 2021, an all-time high and a 32% increase from 2020. Sales in its polysilicon unit nearly doubled. However, higher raw material prices depressed profits in its polymer business by 6%.
