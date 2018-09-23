Typhoon Mangkhut battered the northern Philippines and southern China

In the Asia-Pacific region, Typhoon Mangkhut ravaged the northern Philippines Sept. 15 and wreaked havoc in southern China starting Sept. 16. At its peak, the storm spanned nearly 900 km, with drenching rain and wind gusts up to 270 km/hour. It led to landslides, downed trees, damaged buildings, a beached Chinese navy ship, and the likely deaths of at least 100 people. The chemical industry in China appeared largely unaffected.
